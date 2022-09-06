CCC Fights For Sikhala Safety

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has implored young people to unite in the fight against Zanu PF oppression.

Commenting on Hon Job Sikhala’s health condition, Sarkozy accused the regime of attempting to eliminate dissenting voices.

“When injustice becomes a law, resistance becomes a must! The abuse of @JobSikhala1 & Godfrey Sithole and Nyatsime 14 calls for action.

The Change Champion in Chief @nelsonchamisa has already declared 2022 year of action. Youths arise! #fakapressure.”

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere described Hon Sikhala’s health condition as worrisome.

“We’re extremely concerned that Hon Job Sikhala is unwell.

We are seized with the matter and are liasing with the family, medical team & lawyers to ensure his life is not in danger.

We’re doing everything in our power to ensure he’s safe. We continue to demand his release.”

