Mnangagwa Can’t Stop People’s Struggle- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says the citizens’ struggle is unstoppable.

In a statement posted on Twitter at the weekend, President Chamisa said Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF cannot stop the wave of change.

Said President Chamisa:

“It’s a Citizens’ struggle, a Citizens’ project, a Citizens’ fight.

The Citizens shall govern… Nomakanjani!#Fakapressure #RegisterToVoteZW.”

CCC also commended thousands of Bulilima residents who supported the people’s struggle during the weekend by-elections.

“APPRECIATION post for the brave citizens of Bulilima who defies the odds in the face of ZEC manipulation, Zanu PF violence, intimidation, banning of gatherings, victimization for supporting change & general political tension.

No wonder @ZANUPF_Official is mad! #FakaPressure.”

