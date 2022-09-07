Mudimu Finds New Base In Wales

Spread the love

Alec Mudimu has joined a new club after returning to the Welsh Premier League.

The Warriors international, who can play as defender and a midfielder, has signed with Caernarfon.

He has moved to the new side after spending almost six months as a free agent, having left English fifth-tier club Altrincham in March.

The 28-year-old spent just two weeks with the English team, making two appearances before deciding to move away.

He returns to the Welsh top-flight under the same coach who was in charge during his three years at Cefn Druids where he made over 60 appearances and scored 12 times.

Mudimu also played for non-League clubs such as Stalybridge, Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town.

He then played for Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, Ankaraspor in Turkey and had an unsuccessful six-month spell in Georgia with FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

In June, the nomadic player trained with Polish second division club GKS Tychy but failed to get a contract with the side. He featured in a couple of friendly matches during his trial stint.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...