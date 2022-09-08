Mliswa, Killer Zivhu Disagree With Madhuku Over Sikhala Remarks

Former Zanu PF legislators Killer Zivhu and Temba Mliswa have dismissed the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku’s remarks that incarcerated CCC duo of Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole as well as 16 other party members will only be released through dialogue.

Madhuku ruffled feathers when he appeared in a video saying CCC was to blame for the continued incarceration of Sikhala and others as they refusal to join the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) made it difficult for them to negotiate with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But Zivhu and Mliswa disagreed with him saying CCC must never negotiate for their release when the constitution is clear on the need for judicial independence.

“Prof Madhuku vanoda kuti CCC ikumbire bail ra Job Sikhala from a political Party, zvakafanana nekukumbira hembe dzako kumunhu wakumbira, his first condition ndoyokuti don’t report me to police, Advocate Mtetwa is a senior lawyer moti vakatadza here kukumbira from Prosecutors,” said Zivhu.

Mliswa also said negotiating with Mnangagwa to release Sikhala will be a strategic mistake.

“Prof Madhuku’s advice for a negotiated release for @JobSikhala1 has a faulty spine. It seeks to give credibility and respectability to a vengeful system. This is sheer persecution of a politician and united voices should speak out against that!

“The law is the law and should be applied fairly. In this case it’s not because there are hands behind the scenes pulling strings. However, negotiating with them is a strategic mistake that gives them standing for increased abuse,” said Mliswa.

