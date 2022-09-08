Mnangagwa Faces Chamisa In Mutare

By James Gwati- Zanu PF will face the opposition CCC in the Mutare ward 8 by-election set for 22 October.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) fixed 22 October for the Mutare Municipality Ward 18 by-election.

The seat became vacant following the death of CCC’s Chisango Kudakwashe, Councillor for ward 18 of Mutare Municipality.

Below is ZEC’s Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana statement pronouncing the by-election dates:

Mutare Municipality: Ward 18 By-election

It is hereby notified in terms of Section 121A of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that following the death of Chisango Kudakwashe who was Councillor for ward 18 of Mutare Municipality, a vacancy has arisen in the said ward.

The Nomination Court for purposes of receiving nominations of candidates for election as councillor for the vacant ward shall sit on Tuesday 20 September 2022 commencing from 1000 hours to 1600 hours at the offices of the Town Clerk, Civic Centre, Mutare Municipality, Mutare.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission fixes Saturday, 22 October 2022 as the day on which a poll shall take place if it becomes necessary in terms of Section 125(4) (b) of the Electoral Act.

U. Silaigwa Chief

Elections Officer

ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION

