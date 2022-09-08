Mnangagwa Gun Stolen

A 33-year-old man from Gutu, Masvingo has been jailed for seven years for breaking into two houses where he stole an assortment of goods that included an AK-47 rifle belonging to a member of the President’s Office.

Obey Mhuru was arrested last year when he was hit by a car while attempting to rob a motorist using the stolen rifle in the Vhembe View suburb.

Although he pleaded not guilty to three charges of unlawful entry and one of attempted robbery when he appeared before Beitbridge Regional Magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura, he was convicted on the strength of the State evidence.

What Happened:

Ronald Mugwagwa who was representing the state said on September 7 last year, at around 5 pm, Mhuru stole a Samsung J7 smartphone, Cash R1000, and US$70 after breaking into a cottage in Benne Knot Street. Occupants were not around.

The following day at around 5 pm, Mhuru raided a house belonging to the President’s Department where the occupants were away. He stole an AK47 rifle (shot butt) and a magazine with 30 rounds.

Both offences were discovered on September 9 and were reported to the police.

Mhuru was arrested early in October last year, at another house in Hill-Clause in the same suburb after being hit by a car as he attempted to attack one of the occupants using the stolen AK47 rifle.

The rifle was subsequently recovered, loaded with 19 rounds and the accused opened up to investigators during interrogations that he had stolen the firearm from a house at Benne Knot Street.- Pindula News

