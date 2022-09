Father Kills Own Daughter

By A Correspondent- Police in Mbembesi arrested Andrew Jackson (50) for killing his daughter, Mary Jackson, aged five years, at Sojini Village, Mbembesi.

Police said Jackson onfessed that he took the minor from the mother and killed her before dumping the body along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

ZRP, however, did not reveal the motive behind the callous murder

