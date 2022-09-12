Zanu PF Puts Chamisa Under Surveillance

By James Gwati- Zanu PF has put the opposition CCC leader under tight surveillance aiming to assassinate him.

This came out on Sunday after Zanu PF thugs threw a petrol bomb at the opposition party leader’s convoy when he approached the party’s thank you rally venue in Gadzema.

Luckily the detonating petrol bomb missed the youthful politician’s car.

This is not the first time attempts to kill Chamisa had been advanced by Zanu PF.

Early this year similar attempts happened in Mutare and Masvingo respectively.

