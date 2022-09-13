Mnangagwa Attends “Discredited” Ruto’s Inauguration

By- Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa is in Kenya for the swearing-in of William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Ruto is taking an oath of office today.

Mnangagwa is in Kenya with Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava and his spokesperson George Charamba.

Kenya has declared a public holiday to allow the nation to witness Ruto’s swearing-in.

Ruto was declared the winner by the Supreme court last week.

That was after ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga challenged his 50.49 percent Presidential vote victory.

