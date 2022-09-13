Your Jobs Are Safe, President Chamisa Assures Army Bosses
13 September 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the citizens’ government will not relieve senior military officers of their duties.
Securocrats fear a new government will dismantle the current arrangement within the security system.
However, addressing thousands of party supporters in Chinhoyi on Sunday, President Chamisa said:
“We’re not going bring a new CIO system, a new army and a new police force.
We’re going to work with the current securocrats. Masoja edu aripo ndimi mune yese tirikushanda nemi imi muripo.”