Your Jobs Are Safe, President Chamisa Assures Army Bosses

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the citizens’ government will not relieve senior military officers of their duties.

Securocrats fear a new government will dismantle the current arrangement within the security system.

However, addressing thousands of party supporters in Chinhoyi on Sunday, President Chamisa said:

“We’re not going bring a new CIO system, a new army and a new police force.

We’re going to work with the current securocrats. Masoja edu aripo ndimi mune yese tirikushanda nemi imi muripo.”

