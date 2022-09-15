Biden Slaps Top Mnangagwa Aide With Sanctions

Spread the love

By- The U.S. government has slapped the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Deputy Commissioner for Administration, Stephen Mutamba, with sanctions.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said Mutamba had been punished for his role in undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions.

It said:

Over the past two years, Mutamba has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties that oppose the policies of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party.

In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services’ use of pressure and intimidation on prominent opposition figures. Also in 2020, Mutamba supported the uneven enforcement of a COVID-related curfew, encouraging security forces to limit opposition activities and did not allow for foreign national officials located in Zimbabwe to meet with Zimbabwean opposition parties or civil society groups.

In 2021, Mutamba advocated that vote tallies not be displayed outside polling locations and that international observers should not be allowed to monitor the 2023 elections.

The implications of the designation

All Mutamba’s property and interests in property located in the United States have been blocked. OFAC said:

As a result of today’s designation, all property and interests in property of these persons located in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 per cent or more in the aggregate by one or more of such persons are also blocked.

All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons are prohibited, unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or otherwise exempt.

These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

Why was Mutamba designated by OFAC?

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...