Killer Zivhu Professes Undying Love For Yellow

Former Zanu PF legislator Killer Zivhu has written a cryptic message which appeared to suggest his sympathy to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Posting on Twitter, Zivhu said he loves the yellow color.

Yellow has lately become synonymous with CCC led by Nelson Chamisa which rebranded from the MDC Alliance.

