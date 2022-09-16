Woman Severely Bashed For Denying Hubby S*x

A 50-YEAR-OLD man from Cowdray Park, Bulawayo recently appeared at Western Commonage Magistrates court facing charges of assaulting his wife, accusing her of infidelity and denying him səx.

Evans Farai Chitanda (50), who is employed as a general hand at Dominican Convent School, was arraigned before the courts on Tuesday, facing one count of domestic violence.

According to the prosecutor, Tafara Dzimbanete, on 11 September, Chitanda arrived home from work and began accusing his wife, Mary Chikumba (44) of infidəlity.

It is alleged that he assaulted Chikumba once with a fist on the cheek while further accusing her of denying him his c0njugal rights.

Chikumba sustained no physical injuries and hence she did not seek any medical attention.

The Magistrate, Mr Shepherd Mjanja warned Chitanda to desist from the conduct of violence in future and fined him ZWL$24 000.

— Sunday News

