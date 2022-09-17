Fear Is Zim’s Worst Problem

Tinashe Sambiri|Prominent human rights defender, Makomborero Haruzivishe, says fear is Zimbabwe’s worst problem.

The culture of fear has been created by Zanu PF’s political hegemony.

Those perceived to be against the former revolutionary party are ruthlessly silenced.

Haruzivishe postulated:

“The problem with Zimbabwe is FEAR;

ZanuPf is afraid,opposition is afraid,civil society is afraid,judiciary is afraid,military commanders are afraid,trade unionists are afraid,citizens are afraid,churches are afraid,traditional leaders are afraid & police bosses are afraid.

FEAR!!”

