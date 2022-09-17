Klopp Blasts Chelsea Boss

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has criticised Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s plan for the English Premier League.

Boehly suggested this week, at a conference in New York, that an EPL ‘north v south’ All-Star game would create revenue that would filter down the English soccer pyramid.

The idea copies its format from the American Major League Baseball and basketball’s NBA, who both have exhibition games featuring the best players from the different leagues and conferences.

“People are talking about why don’t we have more money for the pyramid? MLB did their All-Star Game this year. They made $200 million from a Monday and a Tuesday. You could do a North vs South All-Star game from the Premier League to fund the pyramid very easily,” the Blues chief said.

But this idea has been mocked by Klopp, who suggested EPL fans would be unimpressed.

“He doesn’t wait long,” said the Liverpool boss. “When he finds a date for that he can call me.

“In American sports these players have four-month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters (exhibition basketball team) as well?

“Maybe he can explain that. I’m not sure people want to see that – (Man) United players, Liverpool players, City players, Everton players all together. It is not the national team. Did he really say it?- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

