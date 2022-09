Watch: CCC Councillors Celebrate Victory Over Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC councillors have declared they will never abandon the people’s struggle.

The CCC councillors assured party leader President Nelson Chamisa they were ready to fight for freedom from Zanu PF oppression.

President Chamisa held a crucial meeting with CCC councillors in Harare on Thursday.

We will never abandon this struggle: Current settings in Harare, CCC Councillors meeting to shape the agenda to take our country forward. pic.twitter.com/6jtV7Gt283 — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) September 15, 2022

