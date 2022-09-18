Mutoko Man Masturbates In Front Of School Kids

A 28-YEAR-OLD builder at Nyamuzuwe High School was arrested for public indecency and dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts on Tuesday.

Billiat Zuze pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Rumbidzayi Mhandu.

He was slapped with 40 000 fine failure to pay would earn him 30 days in prison.

Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on September 10 Zuze went to the girls hostel and met the complainant at a tap outside her dorm.

He pulled his manhood and started masterbating while waving at the girl.

The shocked girl ran inside the hostel and notified other students who went and told the school guard.

The guard arrested Zuze and surrendered him to Mutoko police.

-Byo24

