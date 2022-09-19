Ginimbi Secrete Properties In Botswana & SA

By James Gwati-The late flamboyant and socialite Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi, could have left properties in South Africa and Botswana, a close follower has suggested.

Ginimbi’s follower, Aldrin Makotore, posted on Facebook claiming that there could be people secretly enjoying the late socialite’s wealth out there.

He posted:

To me this still a continuation of the story of Ginimbi. There is a lot we still don’t know or being told. There could be a few more people out there in South Arica and Botswana secretly living on what Ginimbi created.

