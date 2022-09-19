We Have Intact Social Contract With Citizens- President Chamisa
19 September 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|There was a sweeping wave of joy in Chipinge as CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa entered a local shop.
President Chamisa addressed thousands of CCC supporters at Kondo Business Centre on Saturday.
Read CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba’s statement below:
We made a stop at the local shops to buy a few refreshments, citizens came in to pass their regards to their President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.
This is what we call a social contract- the solid relationship between those who intend to govern and the governed.
A government of the people, for the people by the people.
In the hearts of ordinary people lies the Alternative.
Happy Sunday fellow Citizens