We Have Intact Social Contract With Citizens- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|There was a sweeping wave of joy in Chipinge as CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa entered a local shop.

President Chamisa addressed thousands of CCC supporters at Kondo Business Centre on Saturday.

Read CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba’s statement below:

We made a stop at the local shops to buy a few refreshments, citizens came in to pass their regards to their President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

This is what we call a social contract- the solid relationship between those who intend to govern and the governed.

A government of the people, for the people by the people.

In the hearts of ordinary people lies the Alternative.

Happy Sunday fellow Citizens

https://fb.watch/fDMAcHT3Xw/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...