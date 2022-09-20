Mnangagwa Shields Thieves

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said the Zanu PF administration is an arena of thieves.

Hon Biti took a swipe at Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa for failing to stop rampant corruption and looting of State resources.

Mr Mnangagwa is blessing looters and thieves, according to Hon Biti.

“Fact is all public institutions in Zimbabwe have become major portals of extraction , rent behavior & corruption .

The State has simply become an arena of personal aggrandizement & looting,” Hon Biti argued.

