Police Impound Sikhala Wife’s Car

By James Gwati- Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested and briefly impounded CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala’s wife’s car.

Mr Sikhala was on her way to Chikurubi Prison to visit her detained husband when the overzealous police arrested her.

CCC said the police accused Mrs Sikhala of committing a road traffic offence:

Hon Job Sikhala’s wife was this afternoon arrested while on her routine visit to Chikurubi. She’s later on released but her car was impounded on traffic offence allegations. A docket has been opened & she’s been summoned to appear in court on Thursday.

🟡 Hon Job Sikhala's wife was this afternoon arrested while on her routine visit to Chikurubi. She's later on released but her car was impounded on traffic offence allegations. A docket has been opened & she's been summoned to appear in court on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/C7MWFRMTx1 — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) September 20, 2022

