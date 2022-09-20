Shurugwi Man Torches 4 Neighbor’s Homes

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A 21 year old man from Matinyenya Village under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi has been arrested after he allegedly torched four homesteads for no apparent reason.

The suspect, Tinashe Machando, is also accused of unlawful entry and theft.



He appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Percy Mukumba on Tuesday last week facing arson, unlawful entry and theft charges.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Makotore told the court that sometime in April this year Machando entered Clever Zireva’s shop at Hanke Business Center and took away cellphones, Bluetooth speakers and 35 batteries.

He was allegedly caught selling the items at Tongogara Growth Point.

On the second count, Machando allegedly set Etina Zireva’s kitchen hut on fire before running away.

He allegedly entered another house through the window and stole US$50.

Zireva told The Mirror that she suspects Machando is possessed by evil spirits as he burns down people’s homes for no reason. She said:

I think this young man is possessed by evil spirits. My hut which he burnt is the fourth one and his parents are busy preparing to renovate the house for me. He moves around stealing and burning people’s houses for no reason. After setting houses on fire, he comes the next morning to confess and apologise.

Machando was remanded in custody to 27 September 2022.





Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...