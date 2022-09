High Court Clears Mako

Spread the love

šŸŸ”BREAKING: The High Court has set aside the conviction of political activist, @MakomboreroH, in a case where he was convicted of inciting public violence.



In a statement, the @CCCZimbabwe said: the continued persecution of regime critics and our members must stop. pic.twitter.com/k9DqfH4bgF — ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 22, 2022

The High Court has set aside the conviction of human rights defender, Makomborero Haruzivishe, in a case where he was convicted of inciting public violence.

In a statement, the CCC party said: the continued persecution of regime critics and our members must stop. – More follows

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...