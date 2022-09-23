Veld Fire Destroys 5 Cars In Mutare

AT least five vehicles which were parked at a car park in Dangamvura near Matongo Shopping Centre were reduced to shells this afternoon after a veld fire engulfed the parking lot.

The Mutare Fire Brigade Department quickly rushed to the scene and doused the flames, saving several other cars that could have been burnt.

A witness said a farmer who was preparing a field near the car park started a fire which quickly turned into huge flames due to the current windy conditions.

“In the absence of a fireguard and the tall dry grass at the car park, the fire grew quickly and burnt the cars,” said Mr Talkmore Baradza.

Veld fires are burning huge tracts of grasslands in Manicaland and the Environmental Management Agency is embarking on province-wide awareness campaigns against veld fires.

Police confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

— Manica Post

