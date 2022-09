Hichilema Exposes African Dictators

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said SADC should discredit leaders who get to power by killing opposition supporters.

HH was speaking to BBC on several issues in the capital Lusaka this week.

Said HH

People have been asking SADC must be pro-active. We can’t have leaders killing their people to remain in power.

People have been asking us "what's your President's view on SADC". Here it is; SADC must be pro-active. We can't have leaders killing their people to remain in power. People of the SADC region, people of African continent, in our leader, in Hakainde you have a genuine friend !! pic.twitter.com/KgCpMyCGQ0 — Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) September 23, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...