Robbers Pounce On Marondera Businessman

A 62-year-old Marondera businessman was shot dead and his wife critically wounded during a robbery early Friday, police said.

Lucas Chimoka ran Lucon, a brick-laying company in the small Mashonaland East town.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Chimoka family was asleep in their Paradise Park home when the robbers forced their way in at around 2AM.

Nyathi said the four robbers were armed with a pistol, iron bars and spears.

“They attacked the family before robbing them of US$7, 910, a mobile phone, and killing the victim,” Nyathi said.

Neighbours said the family were tied with ropes. Chimoka’s daughter escaped and was able to call a relative who directed police to the house.

“Unfortunately, by the time police arrived at around 2.35AM Chimoka was already dead, and the robbers were gone.

His wife is admitted in hospital in a critical condition,” one neighbour told ZimLive.- ZimLive

