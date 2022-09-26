Watch #Varakashi Cracking-Down On CCC Gokwe-Kabuyuni Members

Spread the love

By James Gwati-A Zanu PF vigilante grouping #Varakashi has launched an offensive search for the opposition CCC supporters in Gokwe.

Varakashi announced the launch of the violent search during a President Emmerson Mnangagwa solidarity march in Mutare at the weekend.

The group said they would vet all Gokwe- Kabuyuni villagers searching for those who voted for the losing CCC candidate Costin Muguti.

Zanu PF’s Spencer Tshuma won the seat in a by-election held last month.

Tshuma garnered 10 727 votes beating Costin Muguti of the opposition CCC polled 4 800 votes.

Varakashi threatening violence against CCC supporters

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...