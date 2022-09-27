Kipchoge Brilliant Performance Sign Of Hope- President Chamisa
27 September 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says legendary Kenyan runner, Eliud Kipchoge’s brilliant performance indicates Africa is a great continent.
Kipchoge broke his own Marathon record in Berlin at the weekend.
“Today @EliudKipchoge 33, broke his own record in Berlin, becoming the greatest ever marathoner, fastest runner.
A man of tenacity,character & will.
He reminded us that NO HUMAN IS LIMITED. Congratulations to Eliud, Kenya & Africa. Africa is a continent of giants. We lead the world,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.