Former Affirmative Action Group (AAG) President Mike Chimombe has been granted ZWL$50 000 bail in a typical catch and release incident that has become synonymous with Zimbabwe judiciary system.

Chimombe is facing fraud charges in a case in which he is accused of swindling a prospective home-seeker of US$16900.

