Prison Guards Shoot Intruder At Chikurubi Prison Armoury

Spread the love

By-Arlert Prison officers on Friday shot and injured a suspected robber after trespassing into a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) armoury in Harare.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told ZBC News that two men who were driving a Honda Fit vehicle trespassed into a sensitive area at Chikurubi Training School.

ZPCS National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi, confirmed that the matter was reported to Highlands Police Station.

He said alert prison officers responded swiftly after noticing that the intruders had parked their vehicle in a very sensitive and guarded area.

Chief Superintendent Khanyezi added that after noticing that they had been spotted, the intruders fled the scene and did not take orders from prison officers who had fired warning shots.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...