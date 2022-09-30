Mudede Picture Sets Social Media Ablaze

Former Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede’s circulating picture in which he look frail has set social media ablaze with Zimbabweans warning each other against going out of way to serve the ruling Zanu PF as it has the potential to forget you once you nolonger serve its interests.

At the height of his power, Mudede used to run the country’s elections before the setting up of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Most of the elections he presided over were disputed while the issuance of birth certificates and national identity documents has always been mired in controversy as it was believed to be done in a way that favoured the ruling party.

Now Mudede who has since retired has been in and out of courts and looks old and wasted.

Tobaiwa Mudede

