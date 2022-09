Zanu PF Goons Abduct Another CCC Activist In Nyatsime

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|

Zanu PF ‘s Simba Chisango has been fingered in the abduction of a CCC activist.

According to CCC, champion Felix Bhire was abducted by Chisango and Zanu PF thugs in Nyatsime on Thursday.

Chisango’s brother Pius Jamba was arrested for the abduction and brutal Murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

A senior CCC member said in a statement on Thursday:

ATTENTION MA ZIM CHAMPIONS.. SAD NEWS.

KUNYATSIME AGAIN. pane mu CCC Champion anonzi Felix bhire apambwa na Chisango pamba Ne ma Zanu Pf Thugs just now now varikumukuvadza zvakaomarara pa Zanu pf base riri pa Chibhanguza Complex. .kusanganisira ne madzimai maviri nemwana mumwechete Mwana weimwe victim yekunyatsime inonzi manyanga.

Vanhu vose Ava varikufira kuve Vanhu ve CCC mu Nyatsime. As of now havasati vati vawana help.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...