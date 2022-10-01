3 Bedroom Harare Msasa Park House On Sale, 95K

IMMACULATE NEWLY RENOVATED MSASA PARK HOUSE.

1. 3 bedrooms with bic

2. Lounge

3. Dining room

4. Playroom/office

5. Brand new kitchen

6. Bathroom with tub

7. Separate toilet.

8. 1 room servants quarters with toilet, shower, and kitchenette

9. 1 car lockup garage

10. Braai area

11. Outside sitting area

12. Sliding gate

13. 2.5m perimeter wall

14. Razor wire

15. Electric fence wiring

16. Outside lighting

17. Fruit trees and vegetation

18. Sitting on 629 square meters

19. Title deeds

20. Near shops, schools, and creches

21. US$95K Neg.

Interested? Call me 0773 070 326, 0733 333 331

