3 Bedroom Harare Msasa Park House On Sale, 95K
1 October 2022
IMMACULATE NEWLY RENOVATED MSASA PARK HOUSE.
1. 3 bedrooms with bic
2. Lounge
3. Dining room
4. Playroom/office
5. Brand new kitchen
6. Bathroom with tub
7. Separate toilet.
8. 1 room servants quarters with toilet, shower, and kitchenette
9. 1 car lockup garage
10. Braai area
11. Outside sitting area
12. Sliding gate
13. 2.5m perimeter wall
14. Razor wire
15. Electric fence wiring
16. Outside lighting
17. Fruit trees and vegetation
18. Sitting on 629 square meters
19. Title deeds
20. Near shops, schools, and creches
21. US$95K Neg.
Interested? Call me 0773 070 326, 0733 333 331