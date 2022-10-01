Commotion As Zimbabwe “Stops” Producing Passports

By- Zimbabwe has been forced to temporarily halt issuing passports after it has run out of passport production paper.

The situation according to an online portal, NewZimbabwe has left hundreds stranded at the Registrar-General’s (RG) office.

The online newspaper said that sources informed them passport production had stopped.

Said the news sources:

There is no paper and the contractors contracted to produce the e-passports have not been paid.

This would be the second time Zimbabwe’s e-passport processing system has run aground in two months with authorities unsure of when the crisis will be over.

