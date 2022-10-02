Conte Rules Out Return To Juventus

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says the rumours linking him with a return to Juventus are disrespectful to both himself and the Serie A club’s current manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Spurs gaffer was last week linked with a sensational return to Italy if Juve sack Allegri.

The Italian report suggested that Conte is ‘open’ to rejoin the Turin side, where he won three titles from 2011-14 and the club are encouraged to take him on board by the fact that he is yet to extend his Spurs deal beyond next summer.

But Conte has rejected the rumours, saying he is happy at the EPL club.

“It is incredible in this period. I think this is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus and it was disrespectful for me working for Tottenham,” the gaffer told reporters ahead of hs team’s Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

“We have just started the season. Many times I spoke about this topic and I always said I’m happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham. Then, we have the whole season to find the best solution for the club, for me.

“For sure, I am enjoying the time to work in Tottenham. I have a great relationship with the owner, with [football managing director Fabio] Paratici. I don’t see problems for the future.

“Now it is important to be focused. We signed the contract because both parts agreed to sign the contract and for this reason I don’t see a problem in this moment. I don’t want in the future to listen to someone speaking about this because I repeat: this is disrespectful for another coach and also for me.”

Meanwhile, Spurs can take top spot in the Premier League with a victory against leader Arsenal.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

