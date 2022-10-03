Prophet Makandiwa Announces: It’s Okay To Steal USD5 Billion As Long As You Construct The Roads

By Farai D Hove | Controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa has said it is okay to steal USD5 Billion state funds as long as you construct the roads.

Soeaking during a church address, Makandiwa said, ‘corruption is corruption, but the one of chopping down half of the amount, USD5billion, is not at all corruption if the roads are constructed.’

The speech in the local Shona language, is below:

Apa kwete. Papa don't be a rolling stone. The 50/50 quota is for gender equality, not for corruption parity! pic.twitter.com/pqKypzKOTm — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 2, 2022

