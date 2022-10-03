Tenax Keep Hopes Of Survival Alive

Spread the love

Tenax edged Yadah 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the National Sports Stadium today, a result which boosts their chances of surviving relegation.

Panashe Mutasa’s solitary second half strike was all the Mutare-based side needed to register a hard-fought win away from home.

This was their second victory on the bounce after they edged struggling Harare City 1-0 in Mutare last week.

Tenax are now four points above the drop zone, with 28 points from 28 matches.

The battle for survival continues tomorrow when Harare City travel to Rusape to face Black Rhinos at Vengere while bottom-placed WhaWha host Bulawayo Chiefs at Ascot.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...