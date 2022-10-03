Two Schools Put Under Full Lockdown Over Covid 19 Outbreak

By A Correspondent- Two schools in Matabeleland North Province have been put under full lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the learning institutions, the Sunday News reported.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said Fatima and George Silundika High schools have been temporarily turned into isolation centres. She said:

Out of the 252 new cases, 130 were from Fatima and 33 from George Silundika Secondary schools, in Matabeleland North Province. Health teams are on the ground and the situation is under control. The slight increase is an indication that the country needs to remain vigilant.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said no visitors are allowed to Fatima and George Silundika because of the cases.

Minister Mutsvangwa said most of the COVIDd-19 funding for 2021 came from the Government of Zimbabwe which contributed US$305 million (84 percent) of the total funding of US$362 million.

Some of the donated vaccines were from China, India and Russia.

