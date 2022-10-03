Zimsec Official In Soup Over Exam Results Certificate Forgery

By A Correspondent- A ZIMSEC examinations clerk and a bursar at Kambuzuma High 1 School in Harare appeared in court on allegations of forging an Ordinary Level results certificate.

Donald Taremeredzwa Muchawo reportedly wanted to forge the certificate for an applicant who wanted to undergo police training at Ntabazinduna Training Depot.

Muchawo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court together with Clifford Matumbu facing fraud charges, The Herald reported.

The duo is jointly charged with Lorraine Tanyaradzwa Mushauripo, William Chikumbirike, Obert Chirape and Morgen Chitaike on fraud charges.

Allegations:

Prosecutor Mrs Martha Mookoto told the court that on April 18 2022, police advertised for recruitment and Mushauripo got interested but had three Ordinary Level passes in Geography, History and Commerce.

Police were looking for people with five ‘O’ levels including English language and mathematics.

Mushauripo approached Matumbu who offered to assist her by forging a certificate with all the required subjects. She then paid him some money.

The six are expected back in court on October 17 when their trial is scheduled to start before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

