Four Family Members Perish In Horror Crash

By-Four members of the Zuze family who died in a car crash have been laid to rest at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.

The four – a husband, wife and their two children – perished on the spot in a road accident along Sandringham Road in Norton on their way to a prize giving day at Sandringham School.

Family spokesperson Mr Twine Phiri, an uncle to the family, said: “I received shocking news of the death of my nephew, Florence, and her husband on Friday; as a family I would like to express my profound gratitude to Tynwald residents.

“They came in their numbers to comfort us. We have agreed as a family to take custody of the remaining children.

“On the issue Michael, who is writing his Form Four examination on 6 October, we have agreed as a family that he would undergo an extensive counselling so that he can excel in his examinations.”

Ms Felistas Chavheri, younger sister to the late Florence Zuze, said she was devastated by the death of her sister.

“We were a family of four and I feel saddened that we have lost one us. We have lost an icon, a pillar. It is something that we have not expected but anyway, it is the will of God,” she said. The deceased have left behind three children.

-State media

