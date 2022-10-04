Minister Ziyambi’s Daughter Caught On Camera Driving Govt Work Car

Dear Editor. Please expose this abuse of Office/Gvt property.

As you maybe aware, Ministers are allocated two official vehicles, one off road and a Merc. Well, we have a Ministers daughter, a first year student who drives Hon Ziyambi’s black Ministerial Merc.

The reg number is AEN 3356.

The car is serviced by tax payers money and the girl plays music on loud volume on campus. This draws the attention of everyone even people in lecture rooms. After lectures it’s full of her friends and they will be playing loud music and singing along. Haaa the executive Benz yanetsa pa UZ. It’s an E350. Some pics of Ziyambi’s daughter 👇

