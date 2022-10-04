President Chamisa Ready To Lead
4 October 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa held a crucial meeting with Conny Reuter from the Progressive Alliance of Germany.
The meeting was held in Harare last week. Progressive Alliance is a network of democratic forces determined to fight for human rights across the globe.
“Great meeting in Harare: @nelsonchamisa @CCCZimbabwe and @Conny_Reuter_PA
All support for upcoming elections in #Zimbabwe #free #fair #democratic ! Time for change,” Progressive Alliance posted on Twitter.
