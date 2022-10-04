President Chamisa Ready To Lead

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa held a crucial meeting with Conny Reuter from the Progressive Alliance of Germany.

The meeting was held in Harare last week. Progressive Alliance is a network of democratic forces determined to fight for human rights across the globe.

“Great meeting in Harare: @nelsonchamisa @CCCZimbabwe and @Conny_Reuter_PA

All support for upcoming elections in #Zimbabwe #free #fair #democratic ! Time for change,” Progressive Alliance posted on Twitter.

Also watch below : President Chamisa ready to lead nation to prosperity and economic recovery.

A NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE 🇿🇼 ONE PEOPLE, ONE NATION, ONE VISION. God bless Our Zimbabwe! pic.twitter.com/nSHFDS5K9s — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) October 3, 2022

