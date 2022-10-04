Suspected Thief Killed In Epworth

Spread the love

SIX Epworth residents appeared in court over the weekend on murder charges following the death of a suspected thief in a mob attack.

Elfas Mapwanya, Ernest Mapwanya, Tafadzwa Mafoshoro, Shamiso Madhishi, Trevor Matambudziko and Philani Nkala were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that on September 29, at around 3am, Nkala saw the now deceased allegedly stealing from Mapwanya’s vehicle and raised alarm.

Residents apprehended him and the six bundled him into Mapwanya’s car where they assaulted him with a fan belt and a stone.

They drove around Epworth assaulting him before dumping him near Mabvazuva Clinic.

He was picked up by a Good Samaritan, who took him to his house, where he later passed away.

— HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...