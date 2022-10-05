Mendy Bounces Back

Edouard Mendy is back in the Chelsea but coach Graham Potter has refused to guarantee him a regular first XI berth in the coming weeks.

Mendy missed the Blues’ last two matches with a knee injury.

The goalkeeper has recovered from the setback and will be available for selection in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash at home to AC Milan.

But due to a heavy fixture that will follow, Potter is hoping to rotate his players, with Kepa Arrizabalaga set to start in goals in some games.

“I think if you look at what we’ve got over the next six weeks, it’s an incredible schedule,” Potter told the media on Monday ahead of the AC Milan encounter.

“So I’m in no rush to label anyone one or two or anything like that. I want to help Edou get fit and ready to play, which he’s done really well so far.

“Then we’ve got two goalkeepers, and in an ideal world you want football to decide. We’ve got two we really believe in and that’s a really good situation for us.”

Potter also revealed that N’Golo Kante is making progress on a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since August.

“My focus at the moment is to help rehabilitate N’Golo in a good way so he’s available for us, because when he’s on the pitch he’s a huge asset for us,” said the gaffer.

“The other stuff is between the club and him. My focus is to help him get fit, get him enjoying his football, because there’s not many players in world football like NG.

“So the quicker he’s back for us the better. So that’s where I’ll leave my focus.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

