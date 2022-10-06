Emotional Send-off For Mudhara Bhuradha

Tinashe Sambiri|

Thousands of CCC supporters on Wednesday attended the burial of legendary party percussionist, Tarusenga Chekerwa, in ward 5 Bikita West.

Chekerwa was popularly known as Mudhara Bhuradha.

CCC international organising secretary Amos Chibaya described the late Chekerwa as a true legend of the people’s struggle.

See CCC statement below:

REST IN POWER:

“We’re in Bikita to lay to rest a dedicated & veteran change champion, Tarusenga Chekerwa – popularly known as Mudhara Bhuradha.

He was courageous & principled. May his soul rest in power.”

