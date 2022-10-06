Emotional Send-off For Mudhara Bhuradha
6 October 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|
Thousands of CCC supporters on Wednesday attended the burial of legendary party percussionist, Tarusenga Chekerwa, in ward 5 Bikita West.
Chekerwa was popularly known as Mudhara Bhuradha.
CCC international organising secretary Amos Chibaya described the late Chekerwa as a true legend of the people’s struggle.
See CCC statement below:
REST IN POWER:
“We’re in Bikita to lay to rest a dedicated & veteran change champion, Tarusenga Chekerwa – popularly known as Mudhara Bhuradha.
He was courageous & principled. May his soul rest in power.”