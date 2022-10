President Chamisa Aide In Key Meeting With Malema

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

We are Africans, we are one people.

We belong here and our Revolution is about the freedom of African people.

The regime in Harare will never dictate who we meet and how we should engage with fellow African brothers and sisters.

We have our own rules of engagement and strategic interventions to the national question, diplomatic calls and international solidarity.

One Africa!!!

