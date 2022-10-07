CCC Statement On World Teachers Day
7 October 2022
World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is an international day held annually on October 5. Established in 1994, it commemorates the …
Teachers are a source of inspiration & changemakers in their own right.
This #WorldTeachersDay, we celebrate Zimbabwean teachers who are doing their best in extremely difficult conditions.
In the #NewZimbabwe, funding the education sector will be a national priority. The dignity of the teaching profession will be restored.- CCC