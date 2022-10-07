Son Forced To Bed Own Mum By Armed Gang

In a strange incident, six robbers who broke into a house in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb allegedly forced a 22-year-old man to perform sexual acts on his mother after they reportedly stole a plasma TV, cellphones and a solar battery.

The incident was confirmed by Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube and it happened at around 11.30 pm this week on Wednesday at a house owned by the 42-year-old woman who stays with her son in Cowdray Park suburb.

A family member who did not want to be named said the six robbers who were armed with an axe and a kitchen knife swooped on the house while the pair was sleeping.

The source told how the thieves broke into the house and stole cellphones and a TV.

“They smashed a kitchen window before three of them got inside and headed to the owner of the house’s bedroom. They demanded cash and threatened to stab her to death with a kitchen knife,” the source said.

They stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth while repeatedly demanding money.

“She surrendered three cellphones to them but they demanded more. They force-marched her to her son’s bedroom and woke him before they ordered him to sit on the floor while wearing only underwear,” said the relative to the victims.

After that they sprung a shocker as they reportedly instructed her son to remove his underwear and have sex with his own mother.

“They battered him and he removed his underwear and just lay on top of his mother,” the relative said.

They took his two cellphones and gas cylinder and left in a huff.

The pair reported the matter to the police.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and appealed for information that may lead to the whereabouts of the six thieves.

He said: “Those with information may contact any nearest police station or call them on 2922 -60358.” —B Metro

