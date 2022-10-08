Dog-Eat-Dog In Zanu PF Central Committee Elections

By- There is chaos in Zanu PF today as the party holds its Central Committee elections.

Reports of serious vote buying in the elections start this morning.

The Central Committee is the highest decision-making body outside Congress and members are contesting for 304 Central Committee positions.

The party has sent senior members to monitor and supervise the chaotic elections in various provinces.

Speaking at post-successive Politburo meetings held on Wednesday and Thursday night, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said:

We are now putting the nail on the last most important institution of the party.

When all the organs are in place and the machinery for elections has been retooled, we are going to endorse our President as the sole candidate at the Congress. That is what is coming from the organs of the party.

Our democracy comes from building up from the grassroots level. It is not a top-down, it is a top-up approach.

We are going to endorse our President as the sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections and thereafter we oil the machinery for elections.

… Tomorrow (today) we are going to have Central Committee elections which will be conducted in a harmonious atmosphere.

Zanu PF national Political Commissar Mike Bimha said the Politburo met on Thursday night and went through the list of the recommended successful candidates.

He said the names of candidates were subjected to security vetting and that there were a few changes made in terms of the people who have been disqualified. Said Bimha:

All provinces will be going for elections (today) tomorrow with the exception of Masvingo which will be having elections on Sunday the reason being that President Mnangagwa will be having a thank you rally in Chiredzi, Masvingo. We have given them the leeway to have their elections on Sunday.

Those who were disqualified but later approved by the Politburo are Flora Buka, Terence Mukupe, Bright Matonga, Muchareva Chamisa, Jabulani Mbetu, Tshetshe Mguni, Nyararai Sibanda and Sindiso Ndlovu, Raymond Machingura, Patricia Kuhlande among others.

Former ZANU Ndonga members were also given a nod to contest for Central Committee positions in Manicaland namely Cde Veryson Muteya, Sibiya Charity, Chido Madiwa, Wilson Khumbula, Munodawafa Chipinge, Muzanamo Kanganisai.

Some of the members who were disqualified by the Politburo are George Makunde, Manal Motsi, Alec Nyakuwara, Tapera Table, Caleb Makwiranzou, Susan Chuma, Obey Taronga Mapiki.

Meanwhile, Kanisio Dengu and Christopher Chingwaru from Mashonaland Central withdrew from the race. | The Herald

