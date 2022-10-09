President Chamisa Targets Victory In Matobo

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC official Charlton Hwende says the party will romp to victory in the Matobo ward 2 by-election.

The by-election is scheduled for October 22.Sindiso Ngwenya will represent CCC.

Hwende appealed for morale and corporate support for Ngwenya as she represents citizens.

“On 22 October we are going to defeat ZanuPF again in Matobo Ward 2.

Our candidate requires more Posters and Flyers.

Citizens who want to assist DM me so that I can link you with our Campaign Team in Matobo #RegisterToVoteZW #Nyatsime16,” Hwende said in a statement on Twitter.

